INTERNATIONAL EDITION: Armenia Warns of Exodus From Nagorno-Karabakh
Armenia’s Prime Minister says there could be an exodus from Nagorno Karabakh. The U.S. government is less than one week away from a shutdown if the Republican-controlled House of Representatives can’t pass key legislation. How the Russian elections coming up in 2024 may impact the global community.
Episodes
September 21, 2023
INTERNATIONAL EDITION: Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House
September 20, 2023
INTERNATIONAL EDITION: Zelenskyy Addresses UN Security Council
September 19, 2023
INTERNATIONAL EDITION: Ukraine Takes Center Stage at UN General Assembly
September 18, 2023
INTERNATIONAL EDITION: UN General Assembly Underway in New York
September 17, 2023
INTERNATIONAL EDITION: A Look Ahead to United Nation's General Assembly
