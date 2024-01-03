INTERNATIONAL EDITION: Bombing in Iran Kills at least 95
Twin bomb blasts in Iran killed at least 95 people attending an even honoring Iranian General Qassem Soleimani. The United Nations Security Council calls on Yemen’s Houthis to halt attacks in the Red Sea. And A simple fingerprint test to check for breast cancer could eventually replace mammograms.
