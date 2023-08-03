INTERNATIONAL EDITION: Defiant Trump Pleads Not Guilty In Charges Of Trying To Overturn 2020 Election Defeat
Donald Trump on Thursday entered not guilty pleas to four felony charges for alleged attempts to overturn his 2020 loss to President Joe Biden. Secretary of State Antony Blinked calls out Russia for using food as a weapon of war. The efforts to protect one of the world's most coveted coral reefs.
Episodes
-
August 03, 2023
International Edition
-
-
-
-
-
July 27, 2023
International Edition