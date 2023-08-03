Accessibility links

INTERNATIONAL EDITION: Defiant Trump Pleads Not Guilty In Charges Of Trying To Overturn 2020 Election Defeat

Donald Trump on Thursday entered not guilty pleas to four felony charges for alleged attempts to overturn his 2020 loss to President Joe Biden. Secretary of State Antony Blinked calls out Russia for using food as a weapon of war. The efforts to protect one of the world's most coveted coral reefs.

