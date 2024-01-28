INTERNATIONAL EDITION: Drone Attack Kills US Soldiers near Jordan Border
Three U.S. soliders were killed during a drone attack by an Iran-backed group near the Jordan border. U.S. President Joe Biden says the U.S. will respond. Ukraine says it has uncovered massive military corruption. And using AI to give people who lost their voice a way to speak again.
Episodes
January 23, 2024
INTERNATIONAL EDITION: U.S. Attacks Iran-backed militants in Iraq
January 22, 2024
INTERNATIONAL EDITION: U.S. and Britain Strike Houthis Again
