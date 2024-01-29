INTERNATIONAL EDITION: Drone that Killed US Troops Mistaken for US Drone
The drone that killed three U.S. soldiers near Jordan was mistaken for a U.S. drone returning to base. Israel claims 190 UNRWA employees are part of anti-Israeli militant groups. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg is in Washington to meet with members of Congress about funding for Ukraine.
Episodes
-
-
-
-
January 23, 2024
INTERNATIONAL EDITION: U.S. Attacks Iran-backed militants in Iraq
-
January 22, 2024
INTERNATIONAL EDITION: U.S. and Britain Strike Houthis Again
-