INTERNATIONAL EDITION: Former U.S. President Found Liable for Fraud

A judge rules that former President Donald Trump has committed fraud; President Joe Biden joins a picket line and the U.S. government sues Amazon.com. We take a look at the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and at the economy in Zimbabwe. Plus a look ahead to Wednesday's Republican debate.

