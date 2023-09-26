INTERNATIONAL EDITION: Former U.S. President Found Liable for Fraud
A judge rules that former President Donald Trump has committed fraud; President Joe Biden joins a picket line and the U.S. government sues Amazon.com. We take a look at the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and at the economy in Zimbabwe. Plus a look ahead to Wednesday's Republican debate.
