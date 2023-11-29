INTERNATIONAL EDITION: Israel and Hamas Exchange More Hostages During Extended Cease-Fire
Israel and Hamas Exchange Hostages on Day 6 of Extended Cease Fire. Israel is checking a claim from Hamas saying that members of the Bibas family, they captured, have been killed. The COP28 climate summit gets under way in Dubai Thursday. Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter is laid to rest.
November 26, 2023
INTERNATIONAL EDITION: Israel-Hamas Hostage Exchange Continues
November 21, 2023
INTERNATIONAL EDITION: Israel Votes to Approve Hostage Deal