INTERNATIONAL EDITION: Israel’s War Efforts in Gaza City Leave Thousands with Nowhere to Go
As a four-hour evacuation window closed, thousands of residents are still in Gaza City and northern Gaza saying they have nowhere to go. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan voices strong support for Hamas in its war against Israel. In Ukraine more explosions are reported in Russia-annexed Crimea.
Episodes
-
November 06, 2023
INTERNATIONAL EDITION: One Month Anniversary of Israel-Hamas War
-
-
-
-
-
October 30, 2023
INTERNATIONAL EDITION: Israeli Forces Enter Jenin Refugee Camp.