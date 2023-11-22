INTERNATIONAL EDITION: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the Red Cross would be allowed to visit the remaining Gaza hostages
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the Red Cross would be allowed to visit the remaining hostages in Gaza. U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield says UN members should not minimize what happened to Israel on Oct. 7, when expressing compassion for Palestinian civilians.
November 21, 2023
INTERNATIONAL EDITION: Israel Votes to Approve Hostage Deal
