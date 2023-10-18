INTERNATIONAL EDITION: Joe Biden Says Israel Not Responsible For Hospital Blast.
The blast at a hospital in Gaza on Tuesday led to widespread protests across the Middle East on Wednesday, U.S. President Joe Biden appeared to side with Israel in blaming terrorists in Gaza for the blast. We take a look at the latest diplomatic efforts to quell the violence and ease the suffering.
Episodes
-
October 17, 2023
INTERNATIONAL EDITION: Hundreds Dead in Gaza Hospital Airstrike
-
-
October 15, 2023
INTERNATIONAL EDITION: Violence and Diplomacy in the Middle East
-
-
October 11, 2023
INTERNATIONAL EDITION: Secretary Blinken is in Israel
-
October 10, 2023
INTERNATIONAL EDITION: President Biden Reaffirms Support For Israel