INTERNATIONAL EDITION: President Biden Addresses The Nation Amid Two Geopolitical Crises and Domestic Political Dysfunction
President Joe Biden addressed the nation and the world at a time of crisis in Ukraine and in the Middle East, even as the House of Representatives is not able to elect a speaker. The U.S. military shot down drones from Yemen and a look at what we know about the deadly explosion at a Gaza hospital.
Episodes
October 17, 2023
INTERNATIONAL EDITION: Hundreds Dead in Gaza Hospital Airstrike
October 15, 2023
INTERNATIONAL EDITION: Violence and Diplomacy in the Middle East
October 11, 2023
INTERNATIONAL EDITION: Secretary Blinken is in Israel