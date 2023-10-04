INTERNATIONAL EDITION: President Biden Presses for Aid to Ukraine
President Biden makes the case for aid to Ukraine as the House of Representatives is reeling from the speakers ouster. Pakistan has ordered illegal immigrants to leave the country or be detained, VOA speaks with some. Plus Donald Trump's trial continues, and are changes coming to the Catholic Church
