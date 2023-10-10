Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

International Edition
Subscribe
International Edition

Subscribe

Google Podcast Subscribe

INTERNATIONAL EDITION: President Biden Reaffirms Support For Israel

INTERNATIONAL EDITION: President Biden Reaffirms Support For Israel
Embed
INTERNATIONAL EDITION: President Biden Reaffirms Support For Israel

No media source currently available

0:00 0:24:59 0:00
Download

President Biden reaffirms U.S. support for Israel and pledges to send aid. VOA is in Gaza and Israel, we speak with Palestinians and Israelis. There’s more military aid headed for Ukraine, and an election in Liberia. Plus, a look at China’s Belt and Road Initiative and the associated debt in Africa.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG