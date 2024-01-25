INTERNATIONAL EDITION: U.S. Calls for Israel to Protect Civilians in Gaza
The U.S. renewed calls for Israel to protect civilians in Gaza. Talks about a new railway and space exploration in Africa during a four nation visit by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. And livestock auctioneers compete in a fast-talking contest to crown the Mile High Auctioneer champion.
Episodes
January 23, 2024
INTERNATIONAL EDITION: U.S. Attacks Iran-backed militants in Iraq
January 22, 2024
INTERNATIONAL EDITION: U.S. and Britain Strike Houthis Again
