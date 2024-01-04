INTERNATIONAL EDITION: U.S. Secretary of State Blinken to visit Mideast
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is headed back to the Middle East to visit multiple countries, including Israel. The Islamic State group claims responsibility for the explosions in Iran. And smaller, faster, stronger: a new generation of semiconductors heralds a new era for electronics.
Episodes
-
January 03, 2024
INTERNATIONAL EDITION: Bombing in Iran Kills at least 95
-
January 02, 2024
INTERNATIONAL EDITION: Senior Hamas leader killed in Beirut blast
-
January 01, 2024
INTERNATIONAL EDITION: Japan Hit by 7.6-Magnitude Earthquake
-
-
-