INTERNATIONAL EDITION: Ukraine Takes Center Stage at UN General Assembly

Ukraine got the spotlight at the UN General Assembly meeting on Tuesday, as India and Canada each expel diplomats from their countries. We take and a closer look at the deal that brought American detainees home from Iran. Plus tensions rise in Azerbaijan and Armenia.

