INTERNATIONAL EDITION: UN General Assembly Underway in New York
The United Nations General Assembly got underway Monday in New York. The U.S. and Iran arrange a prisoner swap and Joe Biden prepares to meet with Benjamin Netanyahu amid his country’s turmoil over judicial reform. Plus, the House of Representatives tries to keep the government from shutting down.

