INTERNATIONAL EDITION: US and Kenya Sign Defense Agreement
The United States says the Biden administration will seek to secure $100 million in funding for a U.N. mission to Haiti. Thousands of ethnic Armenians have fled Nagorno-Karabakh; what does it mean for the region? Emergency services worldwide are racing to recruit thousands of new volunteers.
Episodes
-
September 24, 2023
INTERNATIONAL EDITION: Armenia Warns of Exodus From Nagorno-Karabakh
-
September 21, 2023
INTERNATIONAL EDITION: Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House
-
September 20, 2023
INTERNATIONAL EDITION: Zelenskyy Addresses UN Security Council
-
September 19, 2023
INTERNATIONAL EDITION: Ukraine Takes Center Stage at UN General Assembly
-
September 18, 2023
INTERNATIONAL EDITION: UN General Assembly Underway in New York
-
September 17, 2023
INTERNATIONAL EDITION: A Look Ahead to United Nation's General Assembly