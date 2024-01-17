Accessibility links

INTERNATIONAL EDITION: US and UK forces launch a fourth round of strikes against targets in Yemen

The US and UK launch another strike against Houthi rebels. Iran steps up destabilizing activity in the Middle East. The White House appeals to Republicans for Ukraine money. And if you use fine perfume, you might be surprised that one of the main ingredients comes exclusively from a small island.

