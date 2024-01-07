Accessibility links

INTERNATIONAL EDITION: US Secretary of State Blinken Meeting with Arab Leaders in Middle East

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is meeting with Arab leaders before heading to Israel. U.S. regulators said Sunday that certain Boeing 737 MAX 9 jets will remain grounded until deemed safe to fly. And artificial intelligence dominates this year’s Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

