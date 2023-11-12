Accessibility links

The U.S. carried out strikes against two Iran-linked sites in Syria. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says that Hamas is blocking the safe removal of patients from a Gaza hospital. Evacuations are underway in Iceland as authorities prepare for a possible volcanic eruption.

