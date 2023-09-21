INTERNATIONAL EDITION: Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits the White House, Kenya is sending troops to stabilize Haiti and the Syrian president visits China. Plus, a look at the job of a Ukrainian journalist covering the U.N., and we visit a school in Morocco’s Atlas Mountains after a devastating earthquake.
Episodes
September 20, 2023
INTERNATIONAL EDITION: Zelenskyy Addresses UN Security Council
September 19, 2023
INTERNATIONAL EDITION: Ukraine Takes Center Stage at UN General Assembly
September 18, 2023
INTERNATIONAL EDITION: UN General Assembly Underway in New York
September 17, 2023
INTERNATIONAL EDITION: A Look Ahead to United Nation's General Assembly
September 13, 2023
INTERNATIONAL EDITION Death Toll From Floods in Libya Swell