INTERNATIONAL EDITION: Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits the White House, Kenya is sending troops to stabilize Haiti and the Syrian president visits China. Plus, a look at the job of a Ukrainian journalist covering the U.N., and we visit a school in Morocco’s Atlas Mountains after a devastating earthquake.

