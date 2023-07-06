INTERNATIONAL EDITION: Yevgeny Prigozhin Is Back In Russia
Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin has returned to Russia. As NATO prepares for its annual summit there’s pressure on Turkey to approve Sweden’s membership bid and the alliance looks to its friends in the Indo Pacific. Protests snarl Tel Aviv and a look in to human rights abuses in Iran.
Episodes
July 06, 2023
International Edition
July 05, 2023
INTERNATIONAL EDITION: Israeli Forces Leave Jenin
June 29, 2023
INTERNATIONAL EDITION: The EU Summit is Underway