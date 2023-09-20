INTERNATIONAL EDITION: Zelenskyy Addresses UN Security Council
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses the UN Security Council – and he doesn’t hold back. We take a look at the latest on the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh. Plus the U.S. Congress discusses Taiwan while it seems unable to agree on a way to avoid a federal government shutdown.
