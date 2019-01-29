International Positions on Venezuela Crisis

The number of nations supporting Venezuela's opposition leader and self-declared president Juan Guaido is growing, however President Nicolas Maduro still has several keys allies. Here are some of the main players backing the rival leaders.

— U.S. President Donald Trump officially recognized Guaido as the legitimate president of Venezuela just minutes after the opposition leader said he was taking over as acting president. The Trump administration has also imposed sanctions on Venezuela's state-run oil company, saying it wants to preserve the assets for the Venezuelan people.

— Several EU nations, including France, Britain, Germany, and Spain have said they would recognize Guaido if Maduro doesn't announce new elections within days.

— French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted his support for opposition protestors, saying he "welcomes the courage of the hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans who march for their freedom."

— Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman said Maduro's election was neither free nor fair, and expressed support for Guaido as national assembly head.

— The European Union called for new elections in Venezuela, but stopped short of recognizing Guaido as acting president. The bloc called on Maduro's government to respect the opposition leader's "civil rights, freedom and safety." It has previously imposed sanctions on Venezuela and boycotted Maduro's swearing-in.

— The governments in Latin America are mixed in their support for Venezuela's rival leaders. The leftist-leaning government of Mexico, Cuba and Bolivia are backing Maduro, while several right-leaning governments, including Colombia, Brazil and Argentina are recognizing Guaido.

— Russia has called Maduro the legitimate president of Venezuela and has called the street protests in Venezuela a Western plot. Russia, along with China, are Venezuela's biggest creditors, having lent money to the Maduro regime to prop up the country's imploding economy.

— China has also expressed support for Maduro and has said it is opposed to outside interference in Venezuela.

— Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has backed Maduro, assuring him in a telephone call "We are with you." Turkey has been refining and certifying Venezuelan gold since last year after Maduro switched operations from Switzerland, fearing Venezuelan gold could end up being impounded.

— Iran's foreign ministry has backed Maduro and condemned "foreign meddling in the country's domestic affairs." Iran considers Venezuela a close ally in the Western hemisphere, in the face of perceived U.S. aggression.