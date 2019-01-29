Venezuelan Opposition Leader Says Peaceful Transition Possible

Venezuela's opposition leader who has declared himself the country's legitimate president said he believes a peaceful transition from President Nicolas Maduro can be achieved.

"We must use great pressure for a dictator to leave, install a transitional government and have free elections," Juan Guaido said Monday in a CNN interview that aired Tuesday morning.

Guaido's remarks came one day after the United States applied more pressure on Maduro's socialist government by imposing broad sanctions on PDVSA, Venezuela's government-owned oil company.

The Trump administration said it imposed the sanctions to preserve the assets for the Venezuelan people. The U.S. has recognized Guaido as the country's interim leader and condemned the 2018 election, in which Maduro won another term, as a charade that was neither free nor fair.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence is meeting at the White House Tuesday with Carlos Alfredo Vecchio, appointed by Guaido to be Venezuela's representative in the United States.

The sanctions announced Monday will freeze any assets the state-owned PDVSA has in the United States. U.S. firms and citizens are barred from doing business with it.

PDVSA's U.S.-based subsidiary, Citgo, which refines Venezuelan oil and sells Citgo brand gasoline in the U.S., will continue to operate as usual. But any money Citgo earns will be placed in a blocked account.

Maduro said the United States is trying to "steal" Citgo from Venezuela.

"I have given specific instructions to the head of PDVSA to launch political and legal action in U.S. and international courts to defend the property and assets of Citgo," he said on Venezuelan television.

The embattled president also demanded that his U.S. counterpart keep his "hands off" Venezuela, and warned that if violence breaks out in the country "the blood that could flow in Venezuela will be blood that will be on your hands."

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Maduro and his allies have long used the state oil company as a vehicle for corruption and embezzlement. He said Venezuela is rich in oil and there is no reason for its people to suffer thorough economic disaster and severe food and fuel shortages.

PDVSA is the country's main source of income and cash from the United States. Venezuela's oil industry has long relied on the U.S.

Mnuchin said Venezuela can get relief from the sanctions when control of the oil company is turned over to Guaido.

US-certified

In other developments, the U.S. State Department said Tuesday it has certified the authority of Guaido to control specific Venezuelan government assets held by any U.S.-insured bank. State Department spokesman Robert Palladino said the certification "will help Venezuela's legitimate government safeguard those assets for the benefit of the Venezuelan people."

Guaido declared himself president last week after his opposition-controlled National Assembly declared Maduro's presidency illegitimate.

Guaido called on Venezuelans to mount a peaceful, two-hour, midday protest Wednesday "to demand that the armed forces side with the people." He is offering amnesty to soldiers who back his movement and reject Maduro's socialist government.

Maduro insisted Sunday that the military is on his side as he watched military exercises using Russian-built rocket-propelled grenades and anti-aircraft machine guns.

Maduro said he wants peace, but also announced more military games for February. He says they will be "the most important in the history of Venezuela."

The collapse of world energy prices, corruption and failed socialist policies have created an economic and humanitarian crisis in oil-rich Venezuela.

Food, fuel and medicine are in extremely short supply. Inflation is out of control. Millions of Venezuelans have fled the country, and Maduro has shown little tolerance for opposition-led protests.

Maduro has blamed his country's woes on the United States, which he accuses of working with the opposition to topple the government.

He has called world leaders who want him gone "Trump sycophants."