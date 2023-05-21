Student Union
International Student-Athletes Thriving at St. John's U
Students from Grenada, Norway and Canada were among those competing for St. John's University in New York at the Big East Track and Field Championships. They helped the school finish second in the competition -- its best finish since 1989. (May 2023)
See all News Updates of the Day
US Education Lands International Student Dream Career
A Nigerian student who earned a graduate degree at the University of Arkansas Little Rock has scored a job as a data engineer at American Express.
“Coming in as an international student, it’s like a dream come true for me," Ifeanyichukwu Umoga said. "I am very excited to graduate and see what awaits me.” The school's website has the full story. (May 2023)
Will Colleges Start Funding Paid Internships?
Internships help students build their resumes and learn real world skills that can help secure job offers after graduation. Yet many opportunities are unpaid, and only the best-off students can afford to work for free. Now, state universities in Wisconsin and New York are using their budgets to pay students who complete internships in their communities. Johanna Alonso of Inside Higher Ed reports on the promising outcomes of these programs. (May 2023)
$10 Million Penn Gift to Aid International Students
A pair of alumni from the University of Pennsylvania have donated $10 million to support international students, reported the student newspaper, The Daily Pennsylvanian. The funds are intended to help international students in the School of Arts & Sciences. (May 2023)
The Most Influential US College Ranking Is Under Fire — Can It Adapt?
Each year, U.S. News and World Report ranks U.S. undergraduate and graduate programs. But recently, many prestigious medical and law schools, as well as undergraduate colleges, have opted out of the rankings, claiming they are inaccurate and don’t capture the nuances of each school. The newest rankings address this by prioritizing student outcomes over test scores and reputations. Jeremy Bauer-Wolf of Higher Ed Dive analyzes the changes. (May 2023)