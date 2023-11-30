Student Union
International Student Finds Forging New Life Tough but Rewarding
Kaitlynne Rainne, a student from Belize studying at Savannah College of Art and Design in the U.S. state of Georgia, writes about her experiences for the website Her Campus.
Studying abroad, she writes, has been "life-changing and the best thing I could’ve done for my future." Read her piece here. (October 2023)
US Schools With Highest International Student Admission Rates
US News & World Report says the average rate of acceptance for international students at U.S. schools is around 42%.
Here, the magazine looks at schools with the highest admission rates, with at least one with a 98% admission rate. (October 2023)
Brazilian Studying in US Reflects on Her First Month on Campus
Julia Rabelo, a Brazilian studying in the U.S. state of Texas, has spent a month on campus, and she says she's learned a lot.
Here, she offers her top tips for students looking to study in the U.S. They include getting involved in campus organizations, keeping in touch with loved ones at home and remembering to have fun. (October 2023)
More than 200,000 Students Just Got Into College – Without Applying
The Common Application, the largest application system in the U.S., automatically admitted the students based on their reported grades. The goal is to ease stress for students and fill seats. Nick Anderson has more in The Washington Post. (November 2023)
ACT Scores Have Fallen for Sixth Year in a Row
The ACT is one of two commonly used college admissions tests in the U.S. Scores have fallen year over year and are now at their lowest level in 30 years. The pandemic made students less ready for college, but the trend predates it. Joseph Pisani of The Wall Street Journal has more. (October 2023)