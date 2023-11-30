Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Student Union

International Student Finds Forging New Life Tough but Rewarding

FILE - In this May 31, 2014, photo, members of the graduating class and faculty attend the Savannah College of Art and Design commencement in Atlanta.
FILE - In this May 31, 2014, photo, members of the graduating class and faculty attend the Savannah College of Art and Design commencement in Atlanta.

Kaitlynne Rainne, a student from Belize studying at Savannah College of Art and Design in the U.S. state of Georgia, writes about her experiences for the website Her Campus.

Studying abroad, she writes, has been "life-changing and the best thing I could’ve done for my future." Read her piece here. (October 2023)

Read more

See all News Updates of the Day

US Schools With Highest International Student Admission Rates

FILE - Students walk near Minard Hall and a bison statue on the campus of North Dakota State University on Sept. 20, 2023, in Fargo, N.D.
FILE - Students walk near Minard Hall and a bison statue on the campus of North Dakota State University on Sept. 20, 2023, in Fargo, N.D.

US News & World Report says the average rate of acceptance for international students at U.S. schools is around 42%.

Here, the magazine looks at schools with the highest admission rates, with at least one with a 98% admission rate. (October 2023)

Read more

Brazilian Studying in US Reflects on Her First Month on Campus

FILE - Members of the Texas State University dance team stand at attention at the start of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Nov. 28, 2019, in New York.
FILE - Members of the Texas State University dance team stand at attention at the start of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Nov. 28, 2019, in New York.

Julia Rabelo, a Brazilian studying in the U.S. state of Texas, has spent a month on campus, and she says she's learned a lot.

Here, she offers her top tips for students looking to study in the U.S. They include getting involved in campus organizations, keeping in touch with loved ones at home and remembering to have fun. (October 2023)

Read more

More than 200,000 Students Just Got Into College – Without Applying

FILE - The Common Application aims to ease stress for students and fill seats.
FILE - The Common Application aims to ease stress for students and fill seats.

The Common Application, the largest application system in the U.S., automatically admitted the students based on their reported grades. The goal is to ease stress for students and fill seats. Nick Anderson has more in The Washington Post. (November 2023)

Read more

ACT Scores Have Fallen for Sixth Year in a Row

FILE - An ACT assessment test is seen in Springfield, Ill., April 1, 2014.
FILE - An ACT assessment test is seen in Springfield, Ill., April 1, 2014.

The ACT is one of two commonly used college admissions tests in the U.S. Scores have fallen year over year and are now at their lowest level in 30 years. The pandemic made students less ready for college, but the trend predates it. Joseph Pisani of The Wall Street Journal has more. (October 2023)

Read more

Load more

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG