Student Union
International Student Finds School Resources Aid in Adjustment Challenges
In Ithaca College's student newspaper, a student from Ukraine who's studying at the New York school writes about some of the challenges of studying abroad.
"International students are always the ones who have to live up to new standards and societal expectations, constantly challenging themselves to fit in and find a sense of belonging," writes Sonya Mukhina.
It can be tough, Mukhina writes, and she offers some tips. "In my opinion, taking advantage of the given resources, such as the college’s International Peer Mentor program, social gatherings organized by the Office of International Programs and various clubs, could be a good opportunity to reduce anxiety and find comfort," she says.
Read the full story here. (January 2024)
Higher Education Reform Becomes Key Topic of 2024 US Elections
From classroom offerings and degree programs to free speech issues, American college campuses are topics of debate as the 2024 election season gets underway.
Joy Liwang, writing in University Herald, explains the dynamics of proposed reforms and the potential impacts on colleges and universities. (January 2024)
Student Urges US to Ease Online Class Restrictions for International Students
A student at Temple University in Philadelphia wants the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to ease restrictions of online classes for international college students.
"Taking online classes can mark the difference between a successful and unsuccessful semester, and international students should have the same opportunities," writes Valeria Uribe for The Temple News, the student newspaper.
Read her piece here. (January 2024)
International Students Coming to US: Avoid These Pitfalls
US News & World Report has some tips for international students studying in the U.S.
Here's a look at 12 mistakes international students should avoid making. (January 2024)
Scholarships Open Doors for Student Aiming to Study in US
The Indian Express has an article outlining some of the benefits of studying abroad and offers a list of programs and scholarships for student planning to study in the United States.
Read the story here. (January 2024)