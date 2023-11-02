Accessibility links

International Student Shares Experience After Maine Mass Shooting

People sign "I love you" while gathered at a vigil for the victims of Wednesday's mass shootings, Oct. 29, 2023, outside the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Lewiston, Maine.
The recent mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine, sent college students in the area into lockdown.

One of them was Alan Wang, a 21-year-old student from China who studies at Bates College. He spoke to Diego Lasarte of The New Yorker about the experience and how it’s changed his opinion of the U.S. (October 2023)

On Israel and Gaza, University Presidents Tread Softly

FILE - Prospective students tour Georgetown University' on July 10, 2013, in Washington.
Activists, donors, students and the media are reading university statements carefully. With reputations and donations on the line, presidents are struggling to find the right words. Nick Anderson of The Washington Post has more. (October 2023)

Student from Nigeria Discusses Adjusting to US Life

FILE - A student works in the library at a college in Richmond, Va.
David Obiukwu, a student from Nigeria studying at Allen Community College in the U.S. state of Kansas, talks about his experiences as an international student and gives advice on adjusting to college life.

Read his comments in The Allen Flame, the student newspaper, here. (October 2023)

South Korean Student Urges Princeton to Better Educate International Students on Race

FILE - People walk near the campus center at Princeton University in Princeton, N.J., Dec. 9, 2013.
Princeton student Ukyung (Heidi) Nam, a first-year student from South Korea, says that the school's International Orientation program needs to do a better job of educating students on race in America.

"IO [International Orientation] shouldn’t stop at teaching about topical and logistical issues, such as visas and paid work," she writes in The Daily Princetonian, the student newspaper. "It must integrate an actual session on race and the history and culture of racism in the United States into its programming." Read her opinion piece here. (October 2023)

Purdue University Marks Record International Student Class

A police officer walks out of the electrical engineering building on the campus of Purdue University in West Lafayette, Ind., Jan. 21, 2014.
Purdue University Fort Wayne has enrolled 182 international students from 22 countries, making it its largest group of first-year international students ever.

Inside Indiana Business has the story. (October 2023)

