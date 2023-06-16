Student Union
International Students Face Post-COVID Challenges at Seattle Colleges
The expiration of COVID-19 restrictions means that Seattle Colleges’ international students, who'd been permitted to take fully online classes from either their home countries or their U.S. residences, have to go back to the classroom.
And that, the student newspaper notes, is a problem. "This might leave international students in hot water because some classes are still only offered online, so they cannot enroll in classes they are required to take for their programs of study," The Seattle Collegian reports.
Seattle Colleges is a multicollege district serving the city of Seattle and surrounding communities in the U.S. state of Washington. It has three college campuses and five specialty training centers. (June 2023)
Young Afghan Girls Find Ways to Keep Learning, Report Says
After the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in 2021, tens of thousands of girls were banned from attending school beyond sixth grade. Many found a way to continue their studies through informal tutoring centers, but those too have come under increased scrutiny as the government continues to crack down on women and girls’ access to education, according to The Hechinger Report.
As a group of girls in Kabul have been grappling with all this, they’ve formed a connection with some other teens half a world away in California. The two sets of students, through meetings on Zoom talking about their lives and goals, formed the Flowers for the Future club, now a branch of the Eileen Murphy Foundation, according to the report.
In this op-ed, the report includes two essays from members of the club: Mahsa Kosha in Afghanistan and Emily Khossaravi in California. (June 2023)
Virginia Commonwealth University Helps International and Immigrant Students Navigate College
Two staff psychologists – one who grew up in South Korea and one in Kenya – with Virginia Commonwealth University’s counseling services specialize in intercultural issues, VCU News reports.
Mijin Kim and Abey Muthoni Wachira draw on personal experience in their work and have highlighted a range of issues that international students can face as part of the culture shock of living and studying in a host country, whose norms and values can vary from their native lands, the online news site reports. (June 2023)
Wisconsin’s Door County Welcomes International Students for Summer
Nearly 530 students from 27 countries will be spending the summer working and traveling in the U.S. state of Wisconsin thanks to a program known as the J-1 Student Visa. The program provides workers from area businesses, placing most of them in eight municipalities in Door County.
The Door County Daily News has the story. (June 2023)
Most Popular Graduate Admissions Test in the US Just Got Cut in Half
The Graduate Records Exam, or GRE, is now less than two hours long and has no writing section. Scores will also be released faster. The changes come as many schools are making the test optional, in what the academic journal Science dubbed “GRExit.” Stephanie Saul of The New York Times describes the new format, and how admissions are changing as the pandemic eases and the Supreme Court reconsiders affirmative action. (June 2023)