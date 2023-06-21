Student Union
International Students Less Likely to Stay in Philadelphia Area After Graduation
Jen Kebea, president of Campus Philly, a nonprofit focused on recruitment, engagement and retention of college talent in the Greater Philadelphia area, discussed a 2019 study with Technical.ly, an online news site for technologists and entrepreneurs.
Campus Philly completed a retention data study in 2019 that found the region was retaining 54% of its college students, Kebeba told Technical.ly. However, Kebaba said that within the pool of STEM graduates, some are highly retained, such as those in biology and other life sciences-related subjects; others, such as those in computer science and information technology majors, are less likely to stay in the area.
The more recent report also showed a high number of international students coming to the region to study computer science, Kebea told Technical.ly. Some factors that may draw more international students to Philadelphia, include the variety in higher learning institutions, from community college to the Ivy League, as well as a lower cost of living compared to other U.S. cities, she said.
Anca Scarlat from Romania and Vivek Khimani from India, both computer science majors graduating from Drexel this month, have jobs already lined up, according to the Technical.ly article. Scarlat will work for software engineer at Viasat in San Diego, while Khimani is going to be a software engineer at San Francisco-based security startup Semgrep, the report said.
The story in Technical.ly is written by Sarah Huffman. (June 2023)
3 Kenyan Students at Alabama State University Attend French Horn Conference
Three international music students from Alabama State University traveled to Florida to attend the Southeast Horn Workshop (SEHW) at the University of Central Florida, according to the Alabama State University website. The three students -- seniors Vitalis Wagome and Wanja Nganga and freshman Shaka Marko Lwaki, all from Nairobi, Kenya – attended the conference, billed as one of the largest regional conferences in the country for French horn players, the website said. (June 2023)
How Did COVID-19 Affect Plans of American High-Schoolers?
In a recent survey of 12th-graders, about 40% said the COVID-19 pandemic made them rethink their choice of career or undergraduate degree, and about 10% said it made them doubt the value of college at all. Nirvi Shah of USA Today unpacks the findings. (June 2023)
Survey Looks at How Students Approach Studying Abroad
The Keystone Education Group, based in Oslo, Norway, surveyed 23,800 prospective international students representing more than 195 countries and found that students are evolving in the way they approach decisions about study abroad. (June 2023)
Several highlights from the group’s 2023 State of Student Recruitment Report conducted from January-April 2023 include:
- A growing number of students are researching study abroad options less than six months before applying.
- Three-quarters of students are worried about the safety of studying abroad, particularly when it comes to racial discrimination.
- Among respondents, 52% were African students and 18% were Asian students.
How to Succeed in Your US Student Visa Interview
Indian Eagle magazine takes a look at the U.S. student visa interview process, offering tips and success strategies.
Among them: organize your documents, be honest and concise, and demonstrate strong ties to your home country. Also: don't be nervous or defensive, and don't memorize responses.
Read the full story here. (June 2023)