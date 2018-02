Concerned about a “war by blunder,” Sam Nunn, the former U.S. senator from Georgia who chaired the Senate Armed Services Committee, says he favors “tightening the screws in sanctions” on North Korea, but the U.S. needs to communicate with the country at the same time. clear weapons. VOA Contributor Greta Van Susteren interviewed Nunn, who is co-chairman of the Nuclear Threat Initiative, on February 20, 2018.