IOM Says Despite Risks, Number of Migrants Crossing the Mediterranean Sea Has Doubled
In search of a better life, many migrants cross from Africa to Europe through what has been dubbed the “deadliest border in the world:” The Mediterranean Sea. But despite the risks, the International Organization for Migration says the number of people crossing has doubled in the first half of this year to an estimated 77,000. For VOA, Ruud Elmendorp reports from onboard the Ocean Viking, a rescue vessel in the Mediterranean Sea.