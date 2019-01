Iowa soybean farmers are among those being hurt by the trade war between Washington and Beijing. As the nations accuse each other of unfair trade practices, demand and prices for soybeans fall, worrying American farmers that China will turn to other suppliers. But farmers in Iowa are hoping the relationships they've developed in China will help them weather the storm. Reporters Calla Yu and Suli Yi from VOA's Chinese service went to Iowa and filed this report, narrated by Brian Kopczynski .