Accessibility links

Languages
Middle East

Iran: Attack Mastermind Dead, More Suspects Arrested

Police officers patrol the scene, around the shrine of late Iranian revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini, after an attack by several perpetrators in Tehran, Iran, June 7, 2017.
LONDON — 

Iranian authorities said Sunday they have arrested six people involved in a twin attack on Tehran last week in which 17 people were killed.

"Six people who were certainly connected to Wednesday’s terrorist attacks in Tehran were identified and arrested," Aliakbar Garousi, head of the justice department in Kordestan province in western Iran was quoted as saying by the Fars news agency.

Iran said its security forces Saturday killed the mastermind of the attacks, and arrested seven people suspected of helping the militants.

Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the suicide bombings and gun attacks on parliament and the mausoleum of the Islamic Republic's founder, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, on Wednesday.

Tehran, Iran
Tehran, Iran

Related

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG