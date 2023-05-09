Iran Executes on Average More Than 10 People a Week, UN Says

United Nations human rights chief Volker Türk said on Tuesday that Iran has executed more than 10 per week on average this year.

At least 209 people were executed in the country since January 1, primarily for drug-related offenses, but a United Nations statement said the actual number is likely much higher.

"On average so far this year, over 10 people are put to death each week in Iran, making it one of the world’s highest executors," Türk said.

"At this rate, Iran is worryingly on the same track as last year when around 580 people were reportedly executed," he added, calling this track record abominable.

Iran on Monday hanged two men on charges of spreading blasphemy on social media, prompting U.S. condemnation and accusations from Amnesty International that the Islamic republic has reached a new low in a spree of executions.

On Saturday, Iran executed Swedish-Iranian dissident Habib Chaab for what it called terrorism, prompting sharp criticism from Sweden and the European Union.

The U.N. said at least 45 people, including 22 from the Baluch minority, were executed in the past 14 days. Most were executed for drug-related charges.

"Imposing the death penalty for drug offenses is incompatible with international human rights norms and standards," Türk, said.

"The Human Rights Committee … is clear on prohibiting imposition of the death penalty for any but the 'most serious crimes' – crimes of extreme gravity, involving intentional killing. Drug offenses do not meet this threshold."