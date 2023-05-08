Iran Executes Two Men for Blasphemy

Iran’s judiciary announced the executions Monday of two men who were sentenced to death for blasphemy.

The judiciary’s Mizan news site identified them as Yousef Mehrdad and Sadrollah Fazeli Zare.

The report said their crimes included insulting Islam and the prophet, and that they used online platforms to spread hatred of Islam and promote atheism.

A group of U.N. experts last year highlighted concerns about Iran’s criminalization of blasphemy and called on the Iranian government to “take meaningful steps to ensure the right to freedom of religion or belief and freedom of opinion and expression without discrimination.”

