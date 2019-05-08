Iran Suspending Some Nuclear Deal Commitments

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani announced Wednesday his country will suspend its compliance with prohibitions on stockpiles of enriched uranium and heavy water that were imposed as part of the 2015 international agreement on its nuclear program.

Under the deal it struck with Britain, China, France, Russia, the United States and Germany, Iran had committed to hold no more than 300 kilograms of uranium enriched at 3.67 percent, with any excess sold on the international market or down-blended back to natural uranium levels.

Iran also agreed to accumulate no additional heavy water, with both limits lasting for 15 years.

In exchange for the limitations on its nuclear program, which also included no enrichment of uranium at higher levels that could be used for nuclear weapons, Iran won relief from sanctions that had badly hurt its economy.

​But Iran has continued to struggle economically, especially after U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew from the nuclear deal last year and reimposed a number of sanctions including those targeting Iran's important oil sector. Last week, the United States ended waivers that had allowed some of Iran's biggest oil buyers to continue their purchases.

Rouhani said the remaining signatories have not lived up to their commitments, and instead have allowed U.S. sanctions to affect the Iranian oil and banking sectors. He gave them 60 days to implement changes.

The U.N.'s nuclear watchdog agency has certified in multiple reports that Iran was abiding by its pledges under the agreement. Trump has long objected to the deal, particularly that it did not address Iran's ballistic missile program.

Iran says its nuclear program was only for peaceful purposes, and that it has the right to develop the missiles as part of its national defense.