Iran, Pakistan Military Chiefs Meet 

General Asim Munir, Pakistan’s Army chief, traveled to Tehran to meet with Iran’s Army’s Chief of Staff, General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, to talk about a wide range of topics of mutual interest, including the expansion of bilateral relations.

The relationship between the two countries has been fraught because Iran has often been subjected to attacks from Pakistani militants.

A statement said: “Military commanders on both sides agreed that terrorism was a common threat to the region in general and both countries in particular. They vowed to eradicate menace of terrorism in the border areas through intelligence sharing and effective actions against the terrorists’ networks, and explore avenues for enhancing cooperation in security domain.”

Munir also met with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amire Abdollahain and discussed the importance of bilateral relations for regional peace and stability.