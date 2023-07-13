Iran's Raisi Visits Fellow Outlier Zimbabwe Ahead of Key Vote 

Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Thursday urged nations targeted by Western sanctions to band together as he hosted the leader of fellow international outlier Iran.

President Ebrahim Raisi arrived for the last leg of the first Africa tour by an Iranian leader in 11 years, a trip aimed at easing the Islamic republic's international isolation.

Raisi is the highest-profile leader to visit Zimbabwe in the thick of an election campaign for a closely watched August 23 presidential and parliamentary vote.

"It is critically important that we, the victims of Western sanctions, are talking to each other ... that we show them that we're united," Mnangagwa told a press briefing after talks with Raisi.

"I am happy you have come to show solidarity," Mnangagwa told Raisi on arrival, calling him "my brother."

Mnangagwa, 80, who is seeking reelection in what analysts predict will be a tense ballot, has long blamed his country's dire economic straits on sanctions imposed by the United States and the European Union.

Western countries retort that the measures target specific individuals accused of graft and human rights abuses rather than the whole country.

Africa has emerged as a diplomatic battleground, with Russia and the West trying to court support for their respective positions on Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. The war has had a devastating economic impact on the continent, sending food prices soaring.

Western powers have also sought to deepen trade ties with Africa, along with India and China.

'Continent of capacities, potentials'

Hundreds of people waving Zimbabwean and Iranian flags had gathered at Robert Mugabe International Airport in Harare during the morning to greet Raisi.

Many were from the southern African country's Muslim community, including women wearing headscarves and schoolchildren holding welcome banners.

The two leaders signed "a record" 12 agreements on energy, telecommunications and other topics, Mnangagwa said.

These will help Zimbabwe access innovation and technology from Iran and envisage the creation of a tractor factory to support agricultural mechanization, he added.

Raisi's visit comes with Iran stepping up diplomacy to reduce its isolation and offset the impact of crippling sanctions reimposed since the 2018 withdrawal of the United States from a painstakingly negotiated nuclear deal.

Raisi has already been to Kenya and Uganda this week, holding talks with his counterparts William Ruto and Yoweri Museveni.

On Thursday, Raisi described Africa as "the continent of capacities and potentials," adding that stronger cooperation would benefit "the advancement" of both parties.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani has described Raisi's continental tour as "a new turning point" that could bolster economic and trade ties with African nations.

He also said on Monday that Tehran and the three African countries shared "common political views."

Melody Muzenda, a spokeswoman for Zimbabwe's ruling Zanu-PF Party, said the visit "shows we have good relations with other countries."