Iran Wants Experts to Visit Afghanistan Amid Water Dispute 

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Thursday called on Afghanistan to respect Iran’s water rights.

Speaking during a visit to Sistan and Baluchistan Province in southeastern Iran, Raisi said a dam on the Helmand River was restricting the flow of water into a lake along the border between the two countries.

Afghanistan has blamed lower river volumes on climactic factors.

Raisi said Iranian experts should be allowed to visit Afghanistan to examine the situation. He said Afghanistan’s leaders should take his words "seriously and not complain later."

Iranian officials have warned that people in Sistan and Baluchistan could face acute water shortages in coming months.

