Iranian Activist and VOA Host Masih Alinejad Among TIME's Women of the Year

TIME magazine on Thursday named Iranian human rights activist and VOA program host Masih Alinejad among the publication’s 12 Women of the Year for her work on behalf of women’s rights in her home country.

The women come from “across the globe and have made significant impact in their respective communities and fields,” TIME said in a statement. Executive Editor Naina Bajekal and Senior Editor Lucy Feldman said the list “examines the most uplifting form of influence by spotlighting leaders who are using their voices to fight for a more equal world.”

TIME cited Alinejad, who has lived in exile since 2009, for her support of the ongoing anti-government protests in Iran. The demonstrations began in response to the death in police custody last September of Mahsa Amini, 22, following her arrest for allegedly not adhering to the nation’s strict dress code for woman by not wearing her hijab correctly.

The protests are said to pose the greatest threat in years to the Iranian regime led by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Alinejad told TIME, the “women of Iran are his biggest enemy.”

Alinejad has reported on human rights abuses and corruption within the Iranian government and has led a social media movement against Iranian laws making hijabs mandatory for women.

That work made her the target of a plot to abduct her and forcibly return her to Iran and at least one attempt on her life, both linked directly to the Iranian government.

In 2021, the U.S. Justice Department charged four Iranian nationals, alleged to be Iranian intelligence agents, in connection with the kidnapping plot. In August 2022, the FBI arrested a man, armed with an assault rifle, who had spent two days lurking outside Alinejad’s home and, at one point, attempted to enter it.

Alinejad told VOA she has received death threats almost daily, she said, for simply giving a platform to women who only want to live a normal, 21st century life.

“I’m simply doing my job. Simply being a journalist is a crime in the eyes of the Islamic Republic,” she said.