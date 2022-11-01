Iranian Protests Continue, Defying Crackdown

Hundreds of Iranian protesters held rallies in the capital, Tehran, on Tuesday, chanting, "Don't be afraid, we're all together,” while students held sit-ins at several major universities.

Protests in Iran erupted in September after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in custody of the country’s morality police. Analysts say the daily demonstrations have become some of the most serious challenges to the Islamic Republic in its history.

The Kurdish woman was detained in Tehran for allegedly wearing her hijab, or head scarf, "improperly." She died while in police custody three days later, with the police reporting Amini had a heart attack. Her family says she had no history of heart trouble.

Rights groups say more than 200 people have died during the protests, and hundreds, if not thousands, have been arrested.

Former Iranian national team footballer Mehdi Mahdavi Kia offered condolences to the families, saying the "blood of their loved ones was unjustly shed" in the past weeks.