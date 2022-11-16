Iraq's Ancient Marshes Dry Up on the Frontline of Climate Change

The World Health Organization says half the world will live in water-stressed areas — or places with insufficient supplies of clean water — by 2025 as officials at the U.N. Climate conference in Egypt call for emergency aid. At a protest in a dried-up area of the ancient marshlands of southern Iraq, families in what is commonly known as the Cradle of Civilization say they have already been driven from their homes for lack of water. For VOA, Heather Murdock reports in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt with Halan Akoiy in Dhi Qar, Iraq.