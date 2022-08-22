Iraqi Officials Say Seven Dead in Shrine Collapse 

Officials in central Iraq said Monday the number of dead from a collapse at a Shiite shrine reached seven as rescuers searched the site for survivors.

A landslide hit the shrine near the city of Karbala on Saturday.

Officials said the dead include four women, two men and a child.

Search teams have been able to rescue six people from the site.

Civil defense blamed the landslide on high humidity in the region.

Some information for this story came from The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters.