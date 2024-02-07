Is a Deal Close in Gaza?
Hamas reacts “favorably” to deal proposal for a ceasefire and hostage release. A look at internal politics in Ukraine and how they might be affecting the West’s support. There's election violence in Pakistan and Senegal, plus the Indian navy is looking to make a splash in the Arabian Sea.
