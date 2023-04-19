Student Union
Is College in the US a ‘Business’?
The authors of a new book, “Campus Economics: How Economic Thinking Can Help Improve College and University Decisions,” think so. Sandy Baum and Michael McPherson weigh in on the future of tenure, the effects of high inflation and why colleges don’t shut down unpopular majors.
Weigh their arguments for yourself in this interview with Scott Jaschik of Inside Higher Ed. (April 2023)
Could Gun Violence in the US Drive International Students Away?
In a 2019 survey, more than 40% of East and South Asian students said gun violence is their biggest fear when it comes to studying in the U.S. Meanwhile, English-speaking countries with less gun violence, such as Canada, Australia and Britain, have seen a rise in international education. Are the two related?
Liam Knox of Inside Higher Ed has more. (April 2023)
How Much Should the US Government Interfere With the Colleges It Helps Fund?
Florida is home to New College, whose roughly 700 students largely devise their own degree programs. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has accused Florida’s public education system of indoctrinating students in left-wing ideas and has removed New College’s president and board. (DeSantis is expected to announce this summer as a Republican candidate for the 2024 presidential race.) Supporters of his actions say it brings accountability to colleges run with taxpayer money; opponents claim it threatens academic freedom.
Dan Friedell from VOA Learning English examines the controversy, based on a report from The Associated Press. (April 2023)
Does Joint Research Between the US and China Have a Future?
The Biden administration announced it would end the China Initiative, a Trump-era plan to investigate academic espionage by China. However, the Biden administration has set new compliance, disclosure and privacy rules, and research collaboration has declined. Many researchers, especially Asian American ones, report being afraid to work alongside their Chinese peers. Can the U.S. balance national security with academic openness?
Karin Fischer of the Chronicle of Higher Education looks at both sides of the issue. (April 2023)
Is AI a Curse for College Educators or a Gift?
Tulane University President Michael Fitts thinks that AI can make creative work easier but will never replace human creativity itself. AI “can find an answer, but it can’t be the first to ask the question,” he wrote. As long as that remains the case, universities will need to train human minds, he added.
Read the op-ed from Michael Fitts in USA Today. (April 2023)