Student Union
Is It Possible for Vietnamese Universities to Find Ways to Attract American Students to Study Abroad?
Vietnamese students now make up the fifth-largest group of foreign students in the U.S., according to the 2022 Institute of International Education’s (IIE) annual Open Doors report. The report found 20,713 Vietnamese students studied in the U.S. in the 2021-2022 academic year.
But now some Vietnamese universities have recently begun trying to attract U.S. students to study in Vietnam, a goal that is challenging, some education experts told VOA’s Khanh An. (May 2023)
Is Your Dream School in Good Financial Shape?
The global consultancy Bain and Company has released an interactive tool to measure the financial health of U.S. colleges. You can use it to see what might happen if enrollments decline, or if the U.S. enters a recession. Bain's analysis suggests many schools are not prepared for future economic shocks. (May 2023)
Higher Education Is Worth the Cost; How Can Colleges Convince Students?
Data show that completing an undergraduate degree improves your career potential, well-being and even your health. But the key word there is "completing," and many students in the U.S. don't – in 2019, four-year colleges graduated only an average of 51% of their students on time. How can the least successful schools adapt? Elizabeth Bradley, the president of Vassar College, proposes several solutions and argues that the "American dream" of social mobility is at stake. Weigh her ideas for yourself in The Hill. (May 2023)
Universities Adjusting as Number of Students Seeking Tech Degrees Rise
The Washington Post reports on a two growing trends in higher education: a growing enrollment in the computer sciences and a falling demand among students interested in the humanities. The Post reports the story. (May 2023)
How Much Is Tuition, Really?
In the U.S., there's often a big gap between the "sticker price" advertised on a college website, and what students pay after grants, scholarships and aid are awarded. The Hechinger Report's Tuition Tracker tool uses historical data to estimate how much students similar to you have been charged in the past. (May 2023)