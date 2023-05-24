Accessibility links

Is Your Dream School in Good Financial Shape?

FILE - Graduating students gather for Commencement ceremonies at Boston College in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, May 22, 2023.

The global consultancy Bain and Company has released an interactive tool to measure the financial health of U.S. colleges. You can use it to see what might happen if enrollments decline, or if the U.S. enters a recession. Bain's analysis suggests many schools are not prepared for future economic shocks. (May 2023)

Higher Education Is Worth the Cost; How Can Colleges Convince Students?

FILE - A tassel with 2023 on it rests on a graduation cap as students walk in a procession for Howard University's commencement in Washington, May 13, 2023.

Data show that completing an undergraduate degree improves your career potential, well-being and even your health. But the key word there is "completing," and many students in the U.S. don't – in 2019, four-year colleges graduated only an average of 51% of their students on time. How can the least successful schools adapt? Elizabeth Bradley, the president of Vassar College, proposes several solutions and argues that the "American dream" of social mobility is at stake. Weigh her ideas for yourself in The Hill. (May 2023)

Universities Adjusting as Number of Students Seeking Tech Degrees Rise

In this May 5, 2020, photo, Morehouse College freshman Joseph Ramirez works on his computer in Atlanta.

The Washington Post reports on a two growing trends in higher education: a growing enrollment in the computer sciences and a falling demand among students interested in the humanities. The Post reports the story. (May 2023)

How Much Is Tuition, Really?

FILE - Students walk through Sproul Plaza on the University of California, Berkeley campus on March 29, 2022, in Berkeley, California.

In the U.S., there's often a big gap between the "sticker price" advertised on a college website, and what students pay after grants, scholarships and aid are awarded. The Hechinger Report's Tuition Tracker tool uses historical data to estimate how much students similar to you have been charged in the past. (May 2023)

Could AI Decide If You Get Into College?

A person types on a laptop computer in Manhattan, New York City

Universities in the U.S. are beginning to experiment with using AI in admissions decisions. AI programs can already review transcripts, and one school is even training an AI program to accept or reject the same applicants as its admissions committee. While AI could lessen the workload for admissions departments, critics worry its reasoning could be biased or difficult for humans to understand. Scott Jaschik of Inside Higher Ed sums up the debate. (May 2023)

