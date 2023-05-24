Is Your Dream School in Good Financial Shape?

Data show that completing an undergraduate degree improves your career potential, well-being and even your health. But the key word there is "completing," and many students in the U.S. don't – in 2019, four-year colleges graduated only an average of 51% of their students on time. How can the least successful schools adapt? Elizabeth Bradley, the president of Vassar College, proposes several solutions and argues that the "American dream" of social mobility is at stake. Weigh her ideas for yourself in The Hill. (May 2023)